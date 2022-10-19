Hyderabad: Seminar on Study Abroad at K.L.University on October 20

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:30 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: Y-Axis in association with ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ is organizing a seminar on Study Abroad at K.L.University, Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad on Thursday. The theme of the event is “Turning Point, Study abroad : Preparing for Global Careers”, which will give insights on overseas education.

Faizul Hassan, Assistant Vice President, Y –Axis will share his views on study aboard with the students of K.L.University. Students can also clear their doubts with the team of Y-axis at the seminar.

Dr.L.Koteswara Rao, Principal, KLU Hyderabad will be part of the session.