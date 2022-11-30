Hyderabad: Seminar on Study Abroad at Vardhaman college on Thursday

The theme of the event is “Turning Point, Study abroad : Preparing for Global Careers” which will give insights on overseas education
Hyderabad: Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana is organizing a seminar on Study Abroad at Vardhaman college of Engineering, Shamshabad on Thursday at 11 am.
Faizul Hassan, Assistant Vice President, Y-Axis coaching will share his views on study abroad with the students of Vardhaman college. Students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-axis at the seminar.
Chairman Dr T Vijender Reddy, Principal, Dr JVR Ravindra, Dean, Dr Asif will be part of the session.