Hyderabad: Nizam college commences mess facility at newly constructed girls’ hostel

For the first time since the inception of the Nizam College, the undergraduate girl students have been provided the hostel facility in the college premises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Nizam College on Wednesday commenced the mess facility at the newly constructed girls’ hostel in the college premises.

Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder who inaugurated the mess facility served the food to girl students who thanked the State government and OU officials for making this into a reality. For the first time since the inception of the Nizam College, the undergraduate girl students have been provided the hostel facility in the college premises.

Prof. Ravinder expressed gratitude and appreciation for the support extended by IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy in this regard.