Hyderabad set to sizzle with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius

In the past one week, temperatures have crossed the 39 degree Celsius were hovering around the 40 degrees Celsius, with Trimulgherry recording a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: With the summer getting harsher with every passing day, the mercury has begun its upwardly march on the temperature charts.

The day time, particularly the afternoons, has already started to give a taste of the impending weather conditions with mercury steadily marching towards the 40 degree Celsius mark. The weather people look at the day temperatures going up further and crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark in some areas.

Says Sravani, Scientist-C at the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H), “The day temperature may even hit a staggering 42 degrees Celsius in the second or third week of April.”

In the past one week, temperatures have crossed the 39 degree Celsius were hovering around the 40 degrees Celsius, with Trimulgherry recording a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 31.

Speaking about the impending hot weather conditoins, Sravani says, “the mercury could hit 42 degree Celsius in next 15 days to 20 days. It is important for people to take precautions, such as staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day, wearing light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing, and staying hydrated.”

The forecast also notes the possibility of scattered thunderstorm activity in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas in the next week. While this may provide temporary relief from the heat, it is important to remain cautious and take precautions to stay safe, she says.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the State is highly vulnerable to heat waves. In its report, TSDPS stated that the heat wave season starts from the month of March and goes on till end of May and sometimes extends up to the first week of June, if there is any delay in onset of monsoon.

The extreme maximum temperature in summer reached around 48 degrees Celsius in some of the years over Mancherial, Adilabad, Jagtial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, it added.

Also Read Hyderabad likely to face hotter summer this year