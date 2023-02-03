Hyderabad likely to face hotter summer this year

The El Nino climate pattern associated with extreme heat waves and weak monsoons is likely to emerge around this summer season, the latest global meteorological models have indicated.

Hyderabad: In what could signal the early start to the summer season in the State capital, day temperatures are likely to touch 32 degrees Celsius next week, and weather experts analysing climatic trends forecast punishingly high temperatures.

“From February 11, day temperatures will gradually begin rising in the city, thus marking the beginning of summer season. However, nights and early mornings will remain cool until February last week,” says Tarani Balaji, known as Telangana Weatherman in Twitter.

During the last nine years, the annual maximum temperatures were highest in 2016 and lowest in 2021. The temperature trends slightly decreased in the past three years due to the prevailing La Nina conditions, according to a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

El Nino has an influence on weather and climate patterns. It is associated with drought or weak monsoons in India. On the other hand, La Nina is linked with intense monsoons and colder winters. It has a cooling influence.

This year, summer is likely to be intense, Balaji predicts, due to the El Nino event. “The track of summer cyclones decides the intensity of heat waves and pre-monsoon thunderstorms, which we can’t say now itself. As of now, we expect some strong heat, unlike last few years,” he added.

Meanwhile, the report by TSDPS adds that during summer, high temperatures (>;45°C) are usually observed over Uppal, Kapra, Qutubullapur, Serilingampally, Khairathabad, Shaikpet, Asifnagar, Bahadurpura, and Saidabad.