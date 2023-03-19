Hyderabad: Shabbir Ali unveils new football jersey of SAFA India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:23 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: Former Indian captain and All India Football Federation Executive Committee Member Shabbir Ali unveiled the new jersey of the ‘Girls on Ground’ program, which was launched by SAFA India for women, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Over 70 U-15 players took part in the event. The CEO of SAFA Rubina Nafees Fatima said, “the aim of the ‘Girls on Ground’ program is to promote gender equality and provide opportunities for girls to develop their skills and passions.” The youngster also played an exhibition match at the Balsetty Kaith ground.

A quick quiz on women’s sports in India was also conducted for the youngsters. Later certificates were given for the winners and players who had qualified for the football training program. Coaches Abuzar, Qayam, Alamdar and others were present at the event.