| Hyderabad She Teams In Charge Reviews Performance For First Quarter Of 2022

Hyderabad: SHE Teams in-charge reviews performance for first quarter of 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:39 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Hyderabad: Additional Commissioner Crimes and SIT, A.R.Srinivas reviewed the performance of the Hyderabad She Teams for the first quarter of the year 2022, here on Friday.

Srinivas, who is also in-charge of She Teams and Hyderabad Bharosa Centre gave his suggestions and appreciated the efforts of the She Teams in ensuring Hyderabad, a safe city for women.

He also viewed the testimonials of the petitioners and encouraged the staff to continue doing good work, and rewarded the best officers from the ranks of home guard to inspectors.

Further, the additional commissioner promised to provide more advanced and concealing spy cameras and other logistics in near future to the She Teams.

Additional DCP She Teams and Bharosa Centre Sirisha Raghavendra and other officials were present.

