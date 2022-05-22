Hyderabad: SHE Teams nab 79 including 23 minors for harassing women

Hyderabad: A total of 23 minors, aged in their mid and late teens, formed nearly one-third of the 79 persons caught by the Rachakonda She Teams in the last eight weeks for harassing women. She Teams, during this period booked 79 cases, including 41 First Information Reports.

Officials said complaints were received from various sources, including directly, through WhatsApp and via social media from different hotspots like Metro trains, stations, bus stops, working places and colleges across the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Those caught attended the mandatory counselling sessions conducted by trained counsellors and professional psychologists at the Police Commissioner’s camp office at LB Nagar.

According to She Teams officials, out of the 79 persons caught, 23 were minors, who were counselled by senior psychologists to bring about change in their behaviour.

Apart from this, 26 minors were caught during decoy operations at Kushaiguda, Keesara, Bhongir, Kushaiguda, Malkajgiri, Vanasthalipuram and Choutuppal areas. The She Teams also conducted decoy operations on metro trains and ensured fines were imposed on 11 persons who entered compartments reserved for women.

Officials said 11 child marriages were averted by the She Teams in Bhongir, Chotuppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Kushaiguda, LB Nagar and Vanasthalipuram in the last eight weeks.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the work of She Teams and urged women to approach She Teams through the Rachakonda WhatsApp control number – 9490617111 or Dial 100 when in distress.

