Hyderabad: Sid Sriram to perform live at Hitex

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:54 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: A live concert of Sid Sriram is scheduled to be held at Hitex June 18 and as part of the concert, Indian and Western Classical, World Rock and Electronic music are being lined up. Apart from these, Tollywood, Bollywood and South Indian movie songs will also be presented at the event being organised by Fat Angel, Chordworx and Arjun Entertainment.

Tollywood hero Allu Shirish who unveiled a poster at the Prasad lab said that Singer Sid Sriram is one of his favorite singer.

The event is expected to draw between 5000 and 6000 attendees and the event organisers said all safety precautions will be followed throughout the event, such as having CCTV, emergency exits, a first-aid booth, an emergency ambulance, and a fire truck.