Bollywood singer Javed Ali to perform at Hyderabad’s Numaish on February 4

The 46-day-long Numaish by the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society, kicked off on January 1 and is set to conclude on February 15.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 03:38 PM

Hyderabad: Indian playback singer Javed Ali is gearing up for a live performance at Numaish in Hyderabad this Sunday. The announcement was made via a video shared on the official Instagram account of ‘Numaish Hyderabad.’

In the video, Javed expressed his excitement, stating, “Hi friends, mein aa raha hun aapke apne sheher Hyderabad mein to perform at Numaish on 4th February (Hi friends, I am coming to your city, Hyderabad, to perform at Numaish on 4th February.) Special thanks to the exhibition society for inviting me (sic).” The live performance is slated for 7 pm on Sunday.

Recognized primarily for his Hindi singing, Javed has also has also sung in various Indian languages including Telugu, Urdu, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, and Odia. Some of his notable tracks include Srivalli (Hindi), , Kun Faya Kun, Guzarish, Arziyan (Delhi-6), Jashn-E-Bahaara, among others.

