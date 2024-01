Numaish Exhibition in Hyderabad | Local Crafts, Food Feast, Play Time | Hyderabad News

Numaish Exhibition, India's major industrial showcase on 23 acres with 400+ stalls for 46 days. From 1938, showcasing local crafts, offering a sensory feast, and a playground at sunset.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 06:27 PM

