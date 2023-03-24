Hyderabad: SIT to be constituted in data theft case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough probe into the data theft case.

The SIT will be headed by an IPS rank officer and have members from the ranks of the inspector, sub-inspector and constables. The team will be further divided into small units, with each working on different aspects of the fraud.

Senior officials said they have also decided to send notices to a few firms based in New Delhi and other locations and call them for questioning in connection with the case. The source of leakage of the confidential data is also being verified. Based on further evidence, more arrests may follow.

The Cyberabad Police arrested a gang that was involved in committing theft, procuring and selling of sensitive and confidential data of government and important organisations, apart from personal and confidential data of 16.8 crore citizens.

The suspects sold information under more than 140 different categories including details of defence personnel, mobile numbers of citizens, database of students, women and government employees, applicants of loans, insurance, credit or debit card.