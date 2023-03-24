TSPSC paper leak: Twelve arrested, 19 witnesses examined by SIT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Twelve people were arrested and 19 witnesses have been examined by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case, as per the supplementary remand report submitted by it in the court.

According to the remand case diary filed in the court on Thursday, nine of the suspects were initially arrested in the case, and three others – Shameem, Suresh, and Ramesh, were nabbed on Tuesday. Two of the three suspects were TSPSC employees, read the remand report.

The SIT also mentioned that TSPSC employee and the in-charge of the confidential room – Shankar Lakshmi as the main witness in the investigation, while the SIT issued notices to 42 other people in the case and their statements were to be recorded.

The owner and staff of a hotel in Karmanghat were also listed as witnesses because a paper exchange was captured on the hotel’s CCTV camera, the report said.

According to the report, Shameem, Ramesh, and Suresh were nabbed based on information provided by the two main suspects – Praveen Kumar and Rajasekhar Reddy. A laptop and three mobile phones were recovered from them.

Following government’s direction, the SIT was formed a week ago by Hyderabad Police to investigate the leak of the TSPSC question paper.