Hyderabad: Social media activist, former Telangana digital media director Konatham Dileep detained by police

Dileep, known for his vocal criticism of the Congress government’s actions, was picked up from his residence.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 04:34 PM

File photo of former Telangana digital media director and social media activist Konatham Dileep

Hyderabad: In what is being termed as a blatant misuse of power, former Telangana digital media director and social media activist Konatham Dileep was reportedly detained by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Thursday. Dileep, known for his vocal criticism of the Congress government’s actions, was picked up from his residence. The reasons why he was being taken into custody were not informed to the relatives.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the detention of Dileep Konatham, stating that the Congress government was misusing the law enforcement agencies to silence dissent. “This is nothing short of tyranny under the guise of democracy,” he said. He demanded for Dileep’s immediate release, stating that he has been harassed for months due to his social media activity. He said notwithstanding the attempts to silence him, Dileep continued to raise his voice against the inefficiency of the State government.

According to sources, police officers who detained Dileep refused to provide details of the charges or provide FIR copy. Dileep’s detention follows months of alleged harassment, including previous attempts to implicate him in illegal cases which was foiled after the Telangana High Court gave clear instructions not to arrest him.

The BRS called the detention of Dileep as as a violation of democratic principles, with many party leaders criticising the Revanth Reddy government for targeting political opponent.