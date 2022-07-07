Hyderabad: Spa raided, three held for cross massage

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team raided SB Beauty spa and saloon at Panama Road in Vanasthalipuram and caught three women on charges of cross massage here on Thursday.

The arrested persons who worked as beauticians had in the guise of spa, offered cross massage services illegally to the customers on the instructions of Prashanth Kumar, the owner.

Police seized cash of Rs 12,000, mobile phones and other material and handed over the arrested persons to the Vanasthalipuram police for further action.

Efforts are on to nab the Prashanth Kumar who is absconding.