Hyderabad space-tech firm going global

The Hyderabad-based space-tech company is keen to use India as a launch pad and build space-tech solution for countries around the world.

Hyderabad: Satellite technology company, Dhruva Space, is enhancing its manufacturing capacities and capabilities to cater to growing demand for small satellites across the world.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sanjay Nekkanti, founder and CEO, Dhruva Space, said, “We are into custom-built satellites and deal with a variety of launch vehicles. In addition to ISRO, we are working with organisations worldwide. We are working with Israel-based SpacePharma, which is utilising microgravity in space to carry out pharmaceuticals research.”

“We are working with a US tech company to look at the possibilities of launching satellites from international space stations and take payloads to space stations and bring them back to earth. We have also partnered with a Russian space company. We are being incubated in Austria that will give us access to European market,” he added.

The Hyderabad-based space-tech company is keen to use India as a launch pad and build space-tech solution for countries around the world, including North America, which has emerged as the largest market for small satellites.

Nekkanti said, the idea is to utilise Europe for research & development, the US for business development and India for manufacturing satellites.

