Hyderabad: Sports events mark day one of Shruthi-2021

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Awards were presented on the first day of Shruthi-2021 sports competitions, here on Friday.

International volleyball player BA Ravi Kumar, who was invited as the chief guest, presented the awards to winners and runners-up of the events. As part of Shruthi-2021, month-long competitions were organised in different sports, a press release by the CBIT said.

Principal Dr G Parthasarathy Varma, Shruthi vice-chairman Dr G Suresh Babu, and physical education director Dr G Shyam Mohan Reddy were present.

