Hyderabad: St John’s Sports Coaching Foundation launches new branch

08:35 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: St John’s Sports Coaching Foundation has opened their new branch at the Jeevan Jyothi Society, Chikoti Gardens in Begumpet on Friday.

The renowned coaching academy will have facilities not only in cricket but also in other sports including an indoor stadium, gymnasium.

Kurmaiahgari Naveen Kumar, MLC and T Maheshwari Srihari, Corporater, have inaugurated the facility.

The academy will have expert coaches and specialists in all disciplines. For details contact on 9000351616, 9848755266.

