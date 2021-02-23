Hyderabad startup launches Abacus learning app

Our idea is to bring this ancient computing device much closer to children by giving it a digital form and help them learn Abacus in a hands-on way,” said Prasad, Founder LearnClue.

Hyderabad: LearnClue, a Hyderabad-based education aggregator startup announced the launch of its digital Abacus learning mobile app. Touted as the world’s first Abacus in the digital form, it enables students to practice Abacus within the app, besides through live and recorded sessions from experts.

“Though originated in ancient Greece, Abacus has gained immense popularity the world over and has become a mandatory child programme in countries like China, Japan and Russia. Our idea is to bring this ancient computing device much closer to children by giving it a digital form and help them learn Abacus in a hands-on way,” said Prasad.

Founded in August 2020 by Prasad and Satish Babu, LearnClue has also integrated several other modules into its app, which include ancient method mathematical computing Vedic Maths, Expressive English that encompasses gestures and body languages, style and voice modulation, audio-video visuals, and activity and practice worksheets, and My School Live Class, a Learning Management System that enables school managements to create and run a virtual school, conduct live classes, upload digital audio-video classes, assign online homework and assignments, conduct group discussions and examinations, issue student reports etc.

Targeted at children between 4 and 14 years, LearnClue’s integrated app has seen more than 10,000 downloads in its beta stage itself, and is now witnessing 100 per cent growth in downloads month-on-month, Prasad said. “The company is in various stages of discussion with a couple of angel investors to raise Rs 4.5 crore in early-stage funding. We expect to close the fund-raising exercise in two to three months from now,” said P Hari Charan, CEO of LearnClue. In addition, the company is aiming at garnering revenues of Rs 23 crore this year and Rs 82 crore in 2022.

