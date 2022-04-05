Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals perform complex liver transplant surgery

Published Date - 03:52 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: A complex liver transplant surgery was performed on a 29-year-old fitness enthusiast and Mr. Delhi contestant, who suffered from a rare genetic disorder by the surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar.

Ayush Garg, resident of East Delhi, was admitted to the hospital with Biliary Atresia (deficiency/absence of bile duct from birth). He underwent surgery at the age of two months which failed after 15 years leading to fleeting jaundice, intractable Itching, fever, loss of appetite and significant loss of weight. He also underwent repeated interventional procedures which all proved futile, a press release said.

Biliary atresia is a condition in which the bile ducts — that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder – of infants, outside and inside the liver are scarred and blocked. This congenital condition occurs when the bile ducts inside or outside the liver are not developed normally.

Dr Rajasekhar Perumalla, Director – Hepatobiliary & Transplant Surgery, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, said, “we have already performed several transplants. The infrequent facts of this surgery includes no blood loss, no transfusion, early extubation, enhanced recovery.”

