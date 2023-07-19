Hyderabad: Suspecting fidelity, husband stabs wife with beer bottle in full public view

The 28-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was rescued by those passing by and shifted to the hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when her husband stabbed her with a beer bottle in full public view, allegedly suspecting her fidelity, in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

The woman Naveena who works as chef at a hotel in Madhapur and stays in the hostel, was married to G.Anand (35), a car driver from Uppal and the couple has two children.

According to the police, Anand often picked up fights with Naveena suspecting her fidelity. As a result, Naveena left the house three months ago and has been staying in a ladies hostel and Anand stayed in an orphanage along with their children.

On Wednesday evening, on pretext of discussing and working out a compromise, Anand met Naveena at Jubilee Hills and stabbed her in the stomach with the beer bottle he brought with himself.

Naveena suffered serious injuries and was rescued by those passing by and shifted to the hospital. She was kept under observation.

The Jubilee Hills police booked a case of attempt to murder and arrested Anand.