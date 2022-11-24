Traffic diversions at Jubilee Hills Road No 45 from November 25

Hyderabad: With an aim of easing the traffic movement at Jubilee Hills Road No 45 and surroundings, the traffic police announced traffic diversions from Friday for a week on a trial basis.

Accordingly, traffic coming from Jubilee Hills checkpost and intending to go to Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge should go straight along Road No. 36 and take any of the following routes:-

i) Left turn at Metro Pillar No. 1650 (after Cream stone) Road No. 54 Jubilee Hills – Road no. 45 (Under Cable Bridge Flyover) after Heart Cup and take a right turn towards Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge.

ii) At Croma– Left turn – Road No. 39 Jubilee Hills – left turn at Magnolia Bakery Road No. 45 – U turn at Zozoz Pizzeria Restaurant –Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge.

The traffic coming from Jubilee Hills checkpost towards Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge will not be allowed to take right turn at Road No. 45 Junction or at Journalist Colony junction.

Traffic from under the Cable Bridge i.e., from Inorbit mall side and intending to go to Jubilee Hills checkpost will not be allowed till Road no. 45 junction and should take a left turn at Road No. 54 (Heart Cup) and take u turn at Freedom Park Metro Pillar No. 1663 on Road No. 36 and proceed towards Jubilee Hills checkpost.

Traffic from under the Cable Bridge towards BNR Hills, Khajaguda/ Film Nagar junction should take U turn at Heart Cup and at Geeta Arts / Broadway, take left to Road No. 51 and proceed towards Pakshi Circle then to Nyaya Vihar and then take left towards Bata and reach Film Nagar Junction.

Traffic coming from Road No. 12 Banjara Hills and intending to go to Jubilee Hills checkpost are advised to take right turn at Orissa Island/Kalinga Bhavan/Agrasen Junction and proceed to Jubilee Hills checkpost via Cancer Hospital and KBR Park Junction and avoid Road No. 45 junction.

The traffic coming from Film Nagar/CVR News Junction and intending to go to Jubilee Hills checkpost side will not be allowed towards Jubilee Hills checkpost, they should take left turn at Road No. 45 junction and proceed up to Heart Cup and take u turn under Cable Bridge and proceed towards Jubilee Hills checkpost.

Traffic coming from Road No. 12 Banjara Hills – Film Nagar junction and intending to go to Road no. 45 Junction will not be allowed straight at Film Nagar junction and instead they have to take a left turn at Film Nagar Junction towards Film Nagar Road – Take u turn at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and take left at Film Nagar/CVR News Junction towards Journalist Colony/Road no. 45 Junction.

Traffic coming from Film Nagar and intending to go towards Road No. 12 Banjara Hills/ Omega Hospital side will not be permitted to take a right turn at Film Nagar junction. They should instead take a left turn on Film Nagar Road – CVR News Junction – Journalist colony U turn – Film Nagar Junction– Road No. 12 Banjara Hills