Hyderabad: Suzuki Motorcycle opens new showroom in Vanasthalipuram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:08 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Hyderabad: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) two-wheelers authorized dealers Padmaja Suzuki inaugurated their new showroom in Vanasthalipuram. It was opened by SMIPL EVP (Sales and Marketing) Devashish Honda and the service centre was opened by SMIPL Zonal Manager (Sales) Pramod Kumar Pandey. The first delivery of the vehicle was done by Varun Group chairman Prabhu Kishore.

As an inaugural offer, the dealership is offering free accessories worth Rs 3,000 on every two-wheeler purchase. Speaking on the occasion, Kishore said, “We have opened a new showroom for customers in Vanasthalipuram where all Suzuki two-wheeler models will be readily available.”

Padmaja Suzuki GM Praveen Kumar and Ashok Kumar along with other staff and customers were present at the unveiling.

