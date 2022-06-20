Hyderabad: Swagruha flats allotment from June 27

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:19 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The allotment of the Swagruha Corporation Limited flats, which will be done through lottery, at Bandlaguda and Pocharam is scheduled to be held from June 27 to July 1.

A total of 33,161 applications had applied for the Bandlaguda flats while 5,921 applications were received for the Pocharam flats.

In view of the overwhelming response for these flats and to have transparency, it has been decided to conduct the allotment of flats through lottery before the applicants, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in a press release, said.

Allotment of the Bandlaguda flats will be taken up first followed by the flats located in Pocharam. Each application will be allotted a token number and the same will be displayed at the allotment venue and on the websites (swagruha.telangana.gov.in and hmda.gov.in), officials said.

Only one flat per applicant (per Aadhaar number) will be allotted and the first pick will be considered for allotment in case of multiple applications by a single individual.