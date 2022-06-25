Hyderabad: Swagruha flats allotment from June 27

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: The allotment of the Swagruha Corporation Limited flats, which will be done through lottery, at Bandlaguda and Pocharam is scheduled to be held from June 27 to June 29. The Pocharam flats will be allotted on June 27, while the Bandlaguda flats will be allotted on June 28 (except 3 BHK Deluxe ) and the Bandlaguda 3BHK Deluxe flats will be allotted on June 29.

The details of allottees will be available on the websites of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) (www.hmda.gov.in) and Housing (www.swagruha.telangana.gov.in). To ensure transparency, the complete process will be recorded and streamed live for the benefit of interested viewers, the HMDA said in a press release.

On Facebook, the allocation process of flats can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/IPRTelangana and https://www.facebook.com/AceMediaLive and on YouTube, the allocation process can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/IPRTelanganaGovt and https://youtube.com/c/ACEMedialive