Hyderabad: Swanky skywalk to ease pedestrian woes at Mehdipatnam

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

An artist’s impression of the proposed Rs 32.7 crore skywalk coming up at Mehipatnam.

Hyderabad: Thirteen elevators, two intermediate tunnel walks and stretching over 390 metres, a swank and multi-utility skywalk is shaping up fast to address the decades old woes of pedestrians at the ever busy Mehdipatnam junction.

The construction of the much-awaited skywalk is under way at a brisk pace with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) spending Rs. 32.97 crore to enhance pedestrian safety on one of the busiest roads of the city.

The swanky skywalk with 13 elevators abuts the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway with Military land on one side and commercial building on the other. The 390 metre-skywalk has five entry and exit points at Rythu Bazar, Defence compound wall, within the bus bay area (Mehdipatnam), near Asif Nagar Police Station and Raymond Showroom (Gudimalkapur Junction).

While the 50 metres arch pedestrian walkway of the skywalk connects Mehdipatnam bus depot to the area opposite the Defence boundary, a 160 metre intermediate tunnel walk connects Mehdipatnam to Rythu Bazaar and Mehdipatnam to Asifnagar Police Station. Similarly, another 180 metre tunnel walk connects Mehdipatnam to Mallepally Road.

The clearance height of the facility is 6.15 metres and the width of the skyway is four metres. “The height of the facility reduces by three metre at some places and the width bulges by one metre at some places,” said a HMDA official.

According to the official, the skywalk has a 21,061.42 sft commercial area above the bus stop to generate revenue and the place is ideal for setting up coffee shops, getaway corners, lounge snacks, etc.

To illuminate and add an aesthetic look to the facility, the HMDA has decided to install LED striplights along the arch, suspended cables and walkway tunnels. Presently, all the 13 foundations of the skywalk at the Asif Nagar road have been completed and of the 12 foundations at Rythu Bazar road, 11 have been erected.

Meanwhile, the works that are underway and to be taken up include laying cable-stayed bridge foundations, construction of staircases at the entry and exit points and installation of elevators.

