Hyderabad: Synchrony supports pediatric care at Niloufer Hospital

Published Date - 10:50 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Hyderabad: Noted financial services company Synchrony in collaboration with Nirmaan Organisation is supporting to set up 10-bed Pediatric ICU (PICU) ward at Niloufer Hospital, which will provide critical care to infants.

As part of the initiative, Synchrony and Nirmaan Organisation have provided 10 ICU fowler beds with mattresses, 10 suction apparatus, para cardiac monitors, syringe pumps, ECG Machine, one defibrillator, three BIPAP Machines, two phototherapy machines, four ventilators, partitions curtains, and four air conditioners, which will deliver high-value critical care to patients.

Dr Murali Krishna, superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, said, “We thank Synchrony and Nirmaan Organization for providing the medical equipment, which will help to assist and treat patients affected by Covid and other diseases.”

Kameswari Gangadharabhatla, vice-president (HR) Asia Diversity and Recruitment COE Leader, Synchrony said, “We are very pleased to partner with the Nirmaan Organisation and Niloufer Hospital on this important initiative.”

Mayur Patnala, Founder and CEO of Nirmaan Organisation, thanked Synchrony for coming forward to support the 10-bed ICU set up at Niloufer Hospital.

