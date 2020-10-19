Hyderabad: Tainted Tahsildar’s wife alleges conspiracy, moves SHRC

She said she suspected foul play in the entire case and added that it was a murder with conspiracy and not a suicide. In a complaint lodged with the SHRC, Swapna said her husband was made a scapegoat.

Hyderabad: E. Swapna, the wife of former Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraj, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the Chanchalguda Prison a few days ago, has on Monday approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), alleging that her husband was falsely implicated by the ACB to protect ‘top brass’ officials.

She said she suspected foul play in the entire case and added that it was a murder with conspiracy and not a suicide. In a complaint lodged with the SHRC, Swapna said her husband was made a scapegoat.

“My husband was healthy and his brother-in-law received a video call on October 13 at 9.30 am on his mobile phone. As per my information, my husband was hoping to get a clean chit in the case,” she said, adding that however, the next day, they received a call from Prison officials saying Nagaraj had committed suicide by hanging himself to the window and that he was taken to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

“We rushed to the OGH where we found his body in the casualty ward,” Swapna said, adding she had demanded CCTV footage of October 13 and 14 but the officials did not furnish the same.

Swapna said Nagaraj was acquitted in another case that was earlier probed by the ACB. She requested the SHRC to render justice to her and her children.

