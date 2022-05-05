Hyderabad: Techie falls to death at Rajendranagar

Published: Updated On - 07:38 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: A software engineer died under suspicious circumstances after falling from a building at Rajendranagar on Thursday afternoon.

The man, P Sridhar (44), who worked as a software engineer and lived at Upparpally under the Rajendranagar police station limits had gone to the terrace of his building around 2 pm.

“He was speaking over phone for around 40 minutes and suddenly fell from the terrace. He died on the spot,” Rajendranagar Sub-inspector H Kishanji said.

Relatives told the police that Sridhar was suffering from a blood pressure issue and could have collapsed or suffered a sun stroke.

