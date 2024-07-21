Hyderabad: Teenager dies after being kicked by horse during Muharram procession

The victim Mohd Ibrahim (17), a resident of Ghazimillat colony was walking along with other participants when a horse that was part of the procession kicked him in the stomach.

Published Date - 21 July 2024

Hyderabad: A teenager died after a horse kicked him on the stomach during Muharram procession in the city.

The victim Mohd Ibrahim (17), a resident of Ghazimillat colony was pursuing his intermediate second year course from a private college. On Thursday, Ibrahim went to attend at Alam procession at Engine Bowli, Falaknuma in the evening along with his friends.

According to the police, the victim was walking along with other participants when a horse that was part of the procession kicked him in the stomach. The man fell on the road and was shifted to hospital after he complained of stomach pain.

The doctors had advised the family members of Ibrahim to shift him to other hospital for better treatment. However, they took him home.

Two days later, when Ibrahim complained stomach pain again, the family took him to OGH where doctors said that the liver of Ibrahim was damaged. He later died during treatment on Sunday, sub inspector, Shahalibanda, Tayyab Khan said.

A case of suspicious death was registered investigation going on.