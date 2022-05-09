Hyderabad: Telugu movie artiste stages half-naked protest at Geeta Arts office

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:58 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Hyderabad: A Telugu movie junior artist staged a protest allegedly half dressed in front of a leading film production house at Jubilee Hills demanding her pending amounts be paid, here on Monday.

The artist Sunitha Boya, alleged that the film production company has not paid her money regarding a movie.

She staged a protest on the road in front of the production company on Road No.45

The GHMC staff which were sweeping the roads noticed her and immediately alerted the police.

On receiving information, the Jubilee Hills police reached the spot and with the help of women staff shifted the artist to the police station.

She has been regularly staging a protest at Geetha Arts Office and Telugu Film Chamber office.

