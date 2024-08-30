Hyderabad: Ten-year-old dies as truck runs over her, truck driver held

30 August 2024

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a ten-year-old girl died after being run over by a truck at Habsiguda on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred when the girl, Kameshwari, a grade six student was returning home from her school in Tarnaka on her mother Santoshi’s scooter along with her brother Vedhansh around 4pm.

According to the police, while Santoshi drove the scooter, Kameshwari and her brother were riding pillion. On reaching Habsiguda, the truck driver hit the scooter from behind and later ran over the girl.

“When the truck hit the two-wheeler, the girl fell to the right, while her mother and brother fell to the left. The girl suffered grievous internal injuries and was first rushed to a private hospital in Nacharam and then to a corporate hospital in Secunderabad, where she was declared dead by the doctors,” said a police official.

The Osmania University police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries against the truck driver Miya Ram Jatt was taken into custody and the vehicle was seized. He tested negative for drunk driving.