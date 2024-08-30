Prestigious Dr. Dinesh Memorial Award for Quality Excellence awarded to UoH student

Dr. Arya Agarwal delivered a presentation on the significant topic of “Data-Driven Decision Making in Evidence-Based Practice.”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 05:26 PM

Dr. Arya Agarwal

Hyderabad: Arya Agarwal, second year student of the MBA program in Healthcare and Hospital Management at the School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad (UoH), received the Dr. Dinesh Memorial Award for Quality Excellence during the DATACON 2024 conference.

The conference was held at Yashoda Hospitals in Hitec City, where prominent healthcare professionals and researchers attended. Dr. Agarwal delivered a presentation on the significant topic of “Data-Driven Decision Making in Evidence-Based Practice.” This event, organized in partnership with IADHA, the Society for Emergency Medicine India, and Ragava International Institute, highlighted innovative approaches to enhancing healthcare through data utilization.