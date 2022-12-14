Hyderabad tennis player Rashmikaa stuns second seed Reimers

Earlier she defeated Sai Samitha 6-2, 6-3 and Pavani Pathak 6-1, 6-1 in the qualifying rounds to enter into main draw.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Earlier she defeated Sai Samitha 6-2, 6-3 and Pavani Pathak 6-1, 6-1 in the qualifying rounds to enter into main draw.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty stunned second seeded Cavelle Reimers Yvonne of Spain 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Balaji Amines Solapur Open Women’s ITF $25K Tennis Tournament held in Solapur on Wednesday.

Earlier she defeated Sai Samitha 6-2, 6-3 and Pavani Pathak 6-1, 6-1 in the qualifying rounds to enter into main draw.

Also Read Kandika Adarsh, carving out his own space in Woodball

Results (Round 1): Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Cavelle Reimers Yvonne (2) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.