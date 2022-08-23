| Hyderabad Tension Prevails In Old City Following Late Night Protests

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:23 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: A tense situation prevailed in the old city on Tuesday following late night protests against Goshamahal BJP MLA, T Raja Singh’s alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed. A case is booked by the Dabeerpura police against the legislator.

Shops and commercial establishments in some areas remained closed since morning and a few school managements declared a holiday fearing trouble.

The police are keeping a close watch on the developments and police pickets are deployed at all sensitive locations. Senior officials are monitoring the situation from the command and control centre.

Protests continued with reports of latest demonstrations coming from Bahadurpura, Jalpally, Shaheennagar, Amberpet and other locations. The police IT cell is keeping a watch on the social media platforms.

Raja Singh was taken into custody by the police in the morning.