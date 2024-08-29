Hyderabad: TGPCB conducts workshop on clay Ganesh idol-making

29 August 2024

Hyderabad: A workshop on Clay Ganesh Idols & Training was conducted by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) at Government High School Tulsinagar (Ajahampura) Amberpet- Hyderabad, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Officer K.Sattaiah called for making clay Ganesh idols and offering puja to clay idols at home and residential areas. He told the students that immersing Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris in ponds will harm the aquatic life and pollute the water.

He said the idols made of clay do not cause any harm to the environment and asked to compost the flowers and herbs used in puja and not immerse non biodegradable material into clean water bodies.

Government High School Amberpet Head Master Peddireddy Venkat Reddy and students participated in this program.