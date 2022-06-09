Hyderabad: Three held for drug peddling at Choutuppal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Three persons, including a woman and a software employee from the city, were arrested on charges of illegal possession and sale of narcotic substances at Choutuppal on the city outskirts on Thursday.

Police seized drugs, two cars and mobile phones, altogether worth Rs.63 lakh from Diana Lenchonghoi Chara (38), a clothes trader from Manipur, Chetan, a businessman and Aditya, a software employee, both from Hyderabad. One suspect, Uche Justus from Goa and a native of Nigeria, was absconding.

According to the police, Diana, an alleged interstate drug peddler, visited Hyderabad regularly to supply drugs to consumers and also to Chetan and Aditya.

“She often went to Hyderabad,Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam from Goa to supply drugs to various customers. Her husband, Uche Justus, is the one who sources the drugs and supplies to customers in Goa and other cities across the country with her help,” police said, adding that following a tip-off, the police along with revenue department officials caught Diana, Chetan and Aditya during a search at a hotel in Choutuppal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .