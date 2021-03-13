Hyderabad: Three held in Falaknuma murder case

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons were detained by the Falaknuma police in connection with the murder of Jabbar, a rowdy sheeter, at Ansari Road on Friday.

Jabbar was attacked by a few persons with lethal weapons near the City Plaza function hall on Ansari Road on Friday afternoon. He died while under treatment in hospital. Late in the night, the Falaknuma police detained three persons for questioning. It is learned that Jabbar was murdered by gang members of Shanoor Ghazi, who was murdered eight months ago at Kalapather. Jabbar was one of the suspects in the case and was arrested by the Kalapather police then.

Meanwhile, local people have demanded that the police step up patrolling in Owaisi Hills, Ansari Road, Mustafa Nagar and Teegalkunta where frequent bodily offences are reported. A few months ago, two persons including a history-sheeter, were killed on the same day at Ansari Road.

