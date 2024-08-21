Hyderabad: Three mobile-snatching gangs nabbed

Three separate gangs snatching mobile phones from pedestrians were caught by Hyderabad city police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 09:10 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police caught three gangs who were allegedly involved in snatching of mobile phones from pedestrians on the roads.

In the first case, the Charminar police apprehended two juveniles who were allegedly snatching mobile phones from the people walking on the roads. On August 18, the duo had snatched away a mobile phone from a pedestrian on the Miralam Mandi road and fled away on a bike.

On a complaint, Charminar Inspector P Chandra Shekhar registered a case and a team headed by sub inspector Mohd Khaleel nabbed them. A mobile phone was recovered and a bike was seized from them.

In another case, the Santoshnagar police arrested three persons who were allegedly snatching mobile phones at public places. The arrested Boya Sudhakar (25), Bonkur Ganesh (23) and Mogali Sai Kumar (19), all residents of Meerpet, formed into a gang and were snatching mobile phones.

On April 29, the trio had snatched away a mobile phone from one person Shaik Mujahed at Santoshnagar and fled away. Since then the trio were absconding and a special team of Santoshnagar police station arrested them on Tuesday night and recovered the property.

At Afzalgunj, the police arrested two property offenders who were involved in mobile phone theft cases. The police recovered a mobile phone and seized a bike from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police arrested Ch Karthik (22) and D Ajay (20), both of whom were snatching mobile phones from pedestrians in the city. On August 16, the duo had snatched away a phone from one person Sai Vivek at Gowliguda and escaped, said ACP Sultan Bazaar, K Shankariah.

On a complaint the police registered a case and tracked down the duo. Both were arrested and remanded.