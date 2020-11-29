Hyderabad: Three of family arrested for theft

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: A teenage boy along with his parents was arrested on charges of fraudulently siphoning off Rs 12 lakh from the bank account of a retired scientist here on Sunday.

Sampath Kumar (19) joined as a domestic help in August at the house of D Anand Rao, who retired as a scientist from DMRL and lived alone. Trusting Sampath, Rao allowed the latter to take care of household things.

However, in the first week of October, Sampath stopped working claiming to have been injured in a road accident. According to the police, Sampath stole the ATM card from Rao’s house and using the password which was written in a slip in the card cover, withdrew cash on several occasions.

“Recently, when Rao went to the bank and checked, he was surprised to know there was only Rs 7.1 lakh in his account instead of Rs 18 lakh. On checking the bank statement, it was found that somewhere the cash between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 was being withdrawn since October,” police said.

Based on suspicion, Sampath was taken into custody and police recovered Rs 11.30 lakh from his house. Based on his confession, his parents too were held for withdrawing amounts and concealing it in the house.

