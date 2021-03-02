Hyderabad: Three-way signalised junction inaugurated

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Madhapur, Chandrashekar along with Inspector Madhapur (Traffic) PS Shrawan Kumar inaugurated the signal at My Home Abhra junction

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: For ensuring road safety and smooth flow of vehicular traffic at My Home Abhra junction, a three-way signalised junction was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Officials said commuters from the IT sector, commercial establishments, government institutions and residents proceeding from Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, towards Hitec City and Madhapur pass through the junction and creation of such signalised junction was essential for road safety and to ease traffic congestion in the area.

