Hyderabad: Three-year-old girl dies in road accident at Hayathnagar

On Wednesday evening, the child was playing in the apartment compound when a car driver who was taking his vehicle in reverse direction ran over the girl

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl died after being run over by a car at an apartment in Hayathnagar on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the child Laxmi was residing in the apartment along with her mother, who works as a maid.

On Wednesday evening, the child was playing in the apartment compound when a car driver who was taking his vehicle in reverse direction ran over the girl. The child died on the spot.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital. A case has been registered against the driver of the car and investigation going on.

