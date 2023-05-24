Three more arrested by SIT in TSPSC question paper leak case

So far, 39 persons have been arrested in the TSPSC paper leak case by the SIT of Hyderabad police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: Three more persons were arrested on Wednesday by the SIT of Hyderabad police, which is probing the TSPSC question paper leak case.

The arrested persons Ravi Kishore, who works as a junior assistant in Nalgonda; Vikram, who works as a car driver and his sister Divya, had purchased Divisional Accountant Officer (DAO) and Assistant Engineer paper from one Suresh a middleman who was arrested previously by the SIT.

The trio had paid some amount to Suresh who in turn took the paper from Rajasekhar Reddy and Praveen Kumar, the prime suspects in the case. So far, 39 persons have been arrested in the TSPSC paper leak case by the SIT.

