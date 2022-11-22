Hyderabad: TMREIS students join internship programme at NAC

The 30-day internship programme for TMR vocational junior college students was inaugurated by TMREIS Secretary Shafiullah

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) students have joined the internship programme on construction technology and electrical technician at National Academy of Construction (NAC), Hyderabad.

The 30-day internship programme for TMR vocational junior college students was inaugurated by TMREIS Secretary Shafiullah in presence of NAC Director General K Bikshapati here on Tuesday. The internship is in lieu of on job training, which is part of the curriculum.

Also Read NAC Hyderabad bags Assocham award

During the internship, students will get exposure to the modern trades of construction. To discover their skills and strength, students will have 20 per cent theory and 80 per cent practical in welding, painting, electrical, plumbing and masonry which will help them set up self-employment units.