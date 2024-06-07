Hyderabad to be mapped like never before

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 06:07 PM

Hyderabad: To enhance urban planning and resource management in the city, GHMC will soon be conducting a survey based on the Geographic Information System (GIS) to map all the properties and utilities within its limits. Along with aerial surveys using drones, door-to-door mapping will also be done starting next month.

Information like name of the building, property tax number (PTIN), water connection number (CAN), and electricity number, will be collected by the on-ground surveyors. A public web portal will also be created where citizens can voluntarily link their assessment and participate in decision-making processes related to urban development.

“Neo Geo Agency has been identified in executing the project for a period of 18 months along with operation maintenance for application for an additional 2 years,” said GHMC in a press statement adding that the data collected will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

The data collected will be integrated with various datasets across departments to provide a unified view of the urban landscape. This will be used in decision-making processes.

Moreover, a Unique Identification Number will be generated for each location which is expected to be used in delivering services like garbage collection, emergency or disaster management. This number will also be tagged with HMWS&SB, TSSPDCL, and other state services.