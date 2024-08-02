| Hyderabad To Celebrate Bengali Heritage With Esprimiti 4 0 At Shilparamam On Aug 3 4

Hyderabad to celebrate Bengali heritage with ‘Esprimiti 4.0’ at Shilparamam on Aug 3, 4

Known as 'Esprimiti', the fourth edition of the event promises an extensive showcase of performing arts, food, and handicrafts, from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 04:43 PM

Bengal Event

Hyderabad: Honouring the rich Bengali culture, Shilparamam in Madhapur, is said to host a grand celebration of Bengali culture, cinema, crafts, and cuisine on August 3 and 4.

Esprimiti, which translates to “express yourself without fear,” will feature performances by over 300 artists, including musicians, dancers, and actors. The event will witness diverse dance forms such as Odissi and Bharatnatyam, vocal and instrumental music, theatre, poetry, and improv.

It will also focus on local talent and emerging artists, with special programs to inspire young painters through a sit-and-draw initiative and exhibitions of artworks by 15 artists. The festival will also present an array of food stalls offering traditional Bengali delicacies and 25 stalls showcasing sarees, dress materials, handicrafts, and home decor.

The festival will be inaugurated by Chandana Khan, former IAS, Dr. Subir Kumar Chowdhury, ex-DRDO Director, and Supran Sen, Secretary General of the Film Federation of India.

The closing ceremony will feature celebrated figures such as actor and filmmaker Anjan Dutta, along with others from the film industry.