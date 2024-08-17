Hyderabad to host ‘Reclaim the Night’ solidarity walk on August 18

The event will begin at 5 am near ITC Kohenur, with participants encouraged to wear black and bring their own placards as symbols of protest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 03:50 PM

Hyderabad: In response to the nationwide outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution is organizing a “Reclaim the Night” solidarity walk on August 18.

The event will begin at 5 am near ITC Kohenur, with participants encouraged to wear black and bring their own placards as symbols of protest.

The walk, which will include a candlelight march and video recordings of participants, aims to amplify the demand for justice and change.

Organizers stress that women’s safety is a fundamental right and that this heinous crime underscores the urgent need for collective action.

They hope the event will inspire more people to join the movement for justice and contribute to a broader societal shift toward ensuring the safety and dignity of women.