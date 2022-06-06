Hyderabad to play host to Renewable Energy Trade Expo

Published Date - 04:24 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: A two-day Renewable Energy Trade Expo is scheduled to be held on June 10 and 11 in the city. Informa Markets in India, a B2B exhibitions organiser, will be hosting the sixth edition of RenewX, which is a comprehensive renewable energy event in South India and will convene business, policy and finance experts from across the region. It will provide a platform to the sectoral buyers and sellers, enabling them to connect and collaborate for generating business opportunities.

The opening ceremony of the event will take place in the presence of Energy and Housing department Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited chairman and MD G Raghuma Reddy, TSREDCO vice chairman and MD N Janaiah and Consulate General of the Kingdom of Belgium in India Consul General, Brusselmans Pierre-Emmanuel, among others. With over 100 exhibitors under one roof, the expo at HITEX will display a wide array of latest product and technologies from different categories.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Unlocking the Era to Net Zero Emissions’ and the conference agenda will comprise panel discussions and presentations on topics such as ‘Policy Regulations Need of the Hour for India for Effective Circular Economy in Solar Energy’, ‘Innovations and Technology the way forward to RE’, ‘Green Hydrogen – India’s Pathway to Green Economy!’, ‘Power Crisis – addressing peak demand through Renewables’, ‘E-Highways are Economic and Green only when powered by RE’, ‘Business Opportunities for AgriPV in India’, and ‘Bioenergy – A must for the emerging India Energy market’

The RenewX Awards will also be held at HITEX on June 11.

