Hyderabad: Traffic advisory in view of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavam event on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:19 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: In view of the inaugural event of the Independence Day Celebrations, Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavam, by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at HICC in Madhapur on Monday, traffic congestion is expected at the venue and surroundings.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have made extensive arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Congestion Points:

*Neeru’s Junction – Cyber towers Junction – Metal Charminar Junction – Google (CII) Junction – Kothaguda Junction Road.

*Metal Charminar Junction – Khanamet Junction – HITEX/HICC/NAC Road.

*JNTU – Cyber Towers – Biodiversity Junction.

*Gachibowli Junction – Botanical Garden Junction – Kothaguda Junction – Kondapur Junction.

Alternative routes:

*Ayyappa Society, Madhapur towards Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohinoor- IKEA – Biodiversity – Gachibowli and vice versa; avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

* Rolling Hills AIG Hospital – IKEA – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu road; avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

* BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IIIT- Gachibowli Road; avoid Alwyn – Kondapur road.

Restrictions on heavy vehicles:

1. JNTU towards Cyber Towers.

2. Miyapur towards Kothaguda.

3. Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda.

4. Biodiversity towards Cyber Towers.

5. Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli.

The movement of heavy vehicles will be regulated on alternate routes for smooth movement of traffic during day time.

The Traffic Police requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly.