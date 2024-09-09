Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of Ganesh idol immersion

The Hyderabad traffic police has placed certain traffic restrictions in the city in view of Ganesh idol immersion processions between September 10 and 16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 10:18 PM

Hyderabad: In view of Ganesh idol immersion processions between September 10 and 16, the Hyderabad Traffic Police (HTP) has placed certain traffic restrictions in the city on need basis from 3pm till midnight depending on situation.

Accordingly, traffic coming from Karbala Maidan will not be allowed towards the Upper Tank Bund and diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda cross roads, traffic from Punjagutta and Raj Bhavan towards NTR Marg, PVNR Marg will not be allowed on Khairatabad flyover and diverted towards Shadan College and Lakdi-ka-pul.

Similarly, traffic from Ambedkar Statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and diverted towards Iqbal Minar and traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will be diverted towards Katta Maisamma Temple, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda.

Likewise, traffic from Katta Maisamma temple will not be allowed towards Children’s Park and diverted towards DBR Mills and Kavadiguda and vehicles from Musheerabad/ Jabbar Complex will not be allowed towards Sailing Club and diverted towards DBR Mills.

Vehicles from Minister’s Road will not be allowed towards PVNR Marg and diverted at Nallagutta Bridge towards Karbala and vehicles from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed towards PVNR Marg will be diverted at Nallagutta Bridge towards Minister’s Road.

HTP requested citizens to take alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid delays due to Ganesh idols immersion processions.

In case of emergency during travel, the commuters are requested to call traffic help line number – 9010203626 for travel assistance.